Tyson Foods, Inc. [NYSE: TSN] shares went higher by 0.77% from its previous closing of $90.34, now trading at the price of $91.04, also adding 0.7 points. Is TSN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.12 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TSN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 287.66M float and a -0.38% run over in the last seven days. TSN share price has been hovering between $94.11 and $52.42 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [NYSE:TSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 6 Feb (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] sitting at +6.95 and its Gross Margin at +12.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.60%. Its Return on Equity is 15.04, and its Return on Assets is 6.50. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TSN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

45.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.17 and P/E Ratio of 16.68. These metrics all suggest that Tyson Foods, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] earns $300,908 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 21.78 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.56 and its Current Ratio is 1.30. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] has 360.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.42 to 94.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 1.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.