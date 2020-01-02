UDR, Inc. [NYSE: UDR] shares went higher by 0.80% from its previous closing of $46.33, now trading at the price of $46.70, also adding 0.37 points. Is UDR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.63 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UDR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 289.75M float and a +1.83% run over in the last seven days. UDR share price has been hovering between $50.61 and $38.18 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

UDR, Inc. [NYSE:UDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.18 to 50.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 11 Feb (In 40 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of UDR, Inc. [UDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UDR, Inc. [UDR] sitting at +18.79 and its Gross Margin at +34.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80%. These measurements indicate that UDR, Inc. [UDR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 7.09, and its Return on Assets is 2.63. These metrics suggest that this UDR, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UDR, Inc. [UDR]

has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 118.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. UDR, Inc. [UDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.70 and P/E Ratio of 78.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, UDR, Inc. [UDR] earns $828,095 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 38.39 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

UDR, Inc. [UDR] has 292.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.18 to 50.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.36, which indicates that it is 0.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UDR, Inc. [UDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UDR, Inc. [UDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.