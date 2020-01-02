Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $142.41 after VEEV shares went up by 1.24% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.41 to 176.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $140.66.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 25 Feb (In 54 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] sitting at +25.85 and its Gross Margin at +71.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.90%. These measurements indicate that Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is 21.79, and its Return on Assets is 16.12. These metrics all suggest that Veeva Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 83.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.33. Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has a Price to

Book Ratio of 12.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 54.78 and P/E Ratio of 73.59. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] earns $337,724 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.57 and its Current Ratio is 3.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has 146.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.41 to 176.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 1.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.