Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] saw a change by -0.01% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $218.95. The company is holding 256.95M shares with keeping 256.80M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 36.04% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -2.97% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.97%, trading +32.51% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 256.95M shares valued at 1.04 million were bought and sold.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 160.95 to 225.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $218.97.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] sitting at +21.82 and its Gross Margin at +86.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 59.20%. These measurements indicate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.20%. Its Return on Equity is 64.87, and its Return on Assets is 42.82. These metrics all suggest that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.47. Looking toward the future,

this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 73.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 33.81 and P/E Ratio of 26.54. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] earns $1,219,540 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.32 and its Current Ratio is 3.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 1.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.