Waste Management, Inc. [WM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $113.20 after WM shares went down by -0.67% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Waste Management, Inc. [NYSE:WM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.32 to 121.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $113.96.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Waste Management, Inc. [WM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waste Management, Inc. [WM] sitting at +18.34 and its Gross Margin at +28.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40%. These measurements indicate that Waste Management, Inc. [WM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.30%. Its Return on Equity is 31.32, and its Return on Assets is 8.55. These metrics all suggest that Waste Management, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waste Management, Inc. [WM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 159.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 152.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Waste Management, Inc. [WM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.77 and P/E Ratio of 27.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Waste Management, Inc. [WM] earns $341,281 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 0.85. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Waste Management, Inc. [WM] has 424.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $48.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.32 to 121.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 0.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waste Management, Inc. [WM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. [WM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.