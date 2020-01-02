WEC Energy Group, Inc. [NYSE: WEC] opened at $92.40 and closed at $92.23 a share within trading session on Jan 2, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -1.01% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $91.29.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, WEC Energy Group, Inc. [NYSE: WEC] had 271480 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.40M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 0.85%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.14%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $67.21 during that period and WEC managed to take a rebound to $98.19 in the last 52 weeks.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. [NYSE:WEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.21 to 98.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.23.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 30 Jan (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of WEC Energy Group, Inc. [WEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating M

argin for WEC Energy Group, Inc. [WEC] sitting at +18.57 and its Gross Margin at +21.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.30%. These measurements indicate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. [WEC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 10.98, and its Return on Assets is 3.15. These metrics suggest that this WEC Energy Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WEC Energy Group, Inc. [WEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 120.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. [WEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.98 and P/E Ratio of 26.40. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, WEC Energy Group, Inc. [WEC] earns $974,803 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.51 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. [WEC] has 315.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.21 to 98.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.01, which indicates that it is 0.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. [WEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. [WEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.