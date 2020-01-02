Western Digital Corporation [WDC] took an upward turn with a change of 1.75%, trading at the price of $63.47 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.79 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Western Digital Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 4.75M shares for that time period. WDC monthly volatility recorded 3.10%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.45%. PS value for WDC stocks is 1.21 with PB recorded at 1.96.

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.02 to 65.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.38.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 23 Jan (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] sitting at +1.53 and its Gross Margin at +22.64, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.30%. Its Return on Equity is -7.01, and its Return on Assets is -2.71. These metrics suggest that this Western Digital Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.35, while its Total

Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.00.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] earns $268,107 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.36 and its Current Ratio is 2.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has 296.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.02 to 65.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 2.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.68. This RSI suggests that Western Digital Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Western Digital Corporation [WDC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Digital Corporation [WDC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.