PayPal Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] gained by 0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $108.17 price per share at the time. PayPal Holdings, Inc. represents 1.18B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $127.16B with the latest information.

The PayPal Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $108.17 with 4.03 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PYPL shares recorded 6.83M.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 81.91 to 121.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $107.97.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 29 Jan (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] sitting at +16.36 and its Gross Margin at +49.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.90%. These measurements indicate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.90%. Its Return on Equity is 13.11, and its Return on Assets is 4.89. These metrics all suggest that PayPal Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 12.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.61.

What about

valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.45 and P/E Ratio of 50.74. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] earns $710,138 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 1.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] has 1.18B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $127.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 81.91 to 121.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 1.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.