Zoom Video Communications, Inc.[ZM] stock saw a move by 0.26% on , touching 592800. Based on the recent volume, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZM shares recorded 281.56M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. [ZM] stock could reach median target price of $75.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. [ZM] stock additionally went up by +2.72% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.67% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ZM stock is set at by far, with shares price recording returns by -10.25% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ZM shares showcased -20.08% decrease. ZM saw -36.44% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 13.81% compared to high within the same period of time.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.94 to 107.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.04.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. [ZM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. [ZM] sitting at +1.87 and its Gross Margin at +75.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.11, and its Return on Invested Capital

has reached 73.00%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. [ZM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 536.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 33.80.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. [ZM] earns $194,193 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.64 and its Current Ratio is 1.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. [ZM] has 281.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.94 to 107.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoom Video Communications, Inc. [ZM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. [ZM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.