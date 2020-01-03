ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] opened at $24.05 and closed at $24.37 a share within trading session on Jan 3, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -0.70% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $24.20.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] had 804049 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.87M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 0.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 0.84%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $17.71 during that period and ABB managed to take a rebound to $24.38 in the last 52 weeks.

ABB Ltd [NYSE:ABB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.71 to 24.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.37.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 55 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ABB Ltd [ABB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ABB Ltd [ABB] sitting at +7.90 and its Gross Margin at +30.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.50%. Its Return on Equity is 10.51, and its Return on Assets is 3.44. These metrics suggest that this ABB Ltd does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ABB Ltd [ABB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio

of 61.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. ABB Ltd [ABB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.97 and P/E Ratio of 36.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ABB Ltd [ABB] earns $185,085 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.95 and its Current Ratio is 1.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ABB Ltd [ABB] has 2.19B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $53.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.71 to 24.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 0.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.66. This RSI suggests that ABB Ltd is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ABB Ltd [ABB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ABB Ltd [ABB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.