Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] opened at $0.79 and closed at $0.75 a share within trading session on Jan 3, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 6.07% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.80.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] had 776096 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.87M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.95%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.16%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.48 during that period and ADMP managed to take a rebound to $3.29 in the last 52 weeks.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 3.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 20 Mar (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] sitting at -267.47 and its Gross Margin at +14.51.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -79.30%. Its Return on Equity is -90.46, and its Return on Assets is -71.08. These metrics suggest that this Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure,

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.28.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] earns $99,254 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.93 and its Current Ratio is 2.21. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has 58.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $44.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 3.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 10.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.