Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] gained by 1.35% on the last trading session, reaching $6.01 price per share at the time. Alamos Gold Inc. represents 391.07M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.32B with the latest information.

The Alamos Gold Inc. traded at the price of $6.01 with 932569 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AGI shares recorded 2.37M.

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.68 to 7.78. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.93.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] sitting at -3.93 and its Gross Margin at -0.25.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.02. The

Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.90.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] earns $390,041 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.16 and its Current Ratio is 3.04. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has 391.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.68 to 7.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.