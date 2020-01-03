AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $50.39 after AZN shares went up by 1.06% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

AstraZeneca PLC [NYSE:AZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.30 to 51.23. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.86.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 13 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] sitting at +8.31 and its Gross Margin at +71.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.90%. Its Return on Equity is 15.50, and its Return on Assets is 3.42. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AZN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 153.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.48, and its Long-Term

Debt to Total Capital is 139.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.30 and P/E Ratio of 62.71. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] earns $257,246 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.78 and its Current Ratio is 0.95. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has 2.62B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $132.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.30 to 51.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 0.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] a Reliable Buy?

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.