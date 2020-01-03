Axon Enterprise, Inc. [AAXN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $72.97 after AAXN shares went down by -4.68% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. [NASDAQ:AAXN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.42 to 77.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.56.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 25 Feb (In 53 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Axon Enterprise, Inc. [AAXN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Axon Enterprise, Inc. [AAXN] sitting at +6.39 and its Gross Margin at +61.56, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.20, and its Return on Assets is 5.50. These metrics suggest that this Axon Enterprise, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 106.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for th

is firm is now 8.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. [AAXN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 39.67 and P/E Ratio of 284.72. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Axon Enterprise, Inc. [AAXN] earns $303,079 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.16 and its Current Ratio is 3.36. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. [AAXN] has 58.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.42 to 77.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 2.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Axon Enterprise, Inc. [AAXN] a Reliable Buy?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. [AAXN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.