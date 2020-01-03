B2Gold Corp. [BTG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $3.93 after BTG shares went down by -2.00% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

B2Gold Corp. [NYSE:BTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.40 to 4.07. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.01.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 10 Mar (In 68 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for B2Gold Corp. [BTG] sitting at +23.28 and its Gross Margin at +29.77.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.79 and P/E Ratio of 72.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] earns $302,911 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 35.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.62 and its Current Ratio is 1.75. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has 1.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.40 to 4.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is B2Gold Corp. [BTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of B2Gold Corp. [BTG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.