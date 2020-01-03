Baidu, Inc. [BIDU] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $138.22 after BIDU shares went up by 9.35% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Baidu, Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.39 to 186.22. This is compared to its latest closing price of $126.40.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Baidu, Inc. [BIDU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Baidu, Inc. [BIDU] sitting at +15.18 and its Gross Margin at +49.41, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.10%. Its Return on Equity is 20.02, and its Return on Assets is 10.12. These metrics suggest that this Baidu, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Baidu, Inc. [BIDU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.25, and its Long-Term Debt to

Total Capital is 33.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Baidu, Inc. [BIDU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.26.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Baidu, Inc. [BIDU] earns $365,691 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.35 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.73 and its Current Ratio is 2.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Baidu, Inc. [BIDU] has 350.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $48.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.39 to 186.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 2.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.28. This RSI suggests that Baidu, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Baidu, Inc. [BIDU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Baidu, Inc. [BIDU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.