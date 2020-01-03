Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] gained by 11.42% on the last trading session, reaching $8.00 price per share at the time. Ballard Power Systems Inc. represents 228.73M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.83B with the latest information. The Ballard Power Systems Inc. traded at the price of $8.00 with 3.05 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BLDP shares recorded 1.46M. Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.43 to 7.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.18. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 4 Mar (In 62 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] sitting at -20.42 and its Gross Margin at +31.75, this company’s Net Margin is now -43.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.30%. Its Return on Equity is -13.21, and its Return on Assets is -10.19. These metrics suggest that this Ballard Power Systems Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. isplay:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535"> isplay:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -39.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -97.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] earns $243,560 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.87 and its Current Ratio is 5.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has 228.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.43 to 7.30. At its current price, it has moved up by 9.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 229.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 5.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.84. This RSI suggests that Ballard Power Systems Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.