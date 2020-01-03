Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] took an upward turn with a change of -2.10%, trading at the price of $5.60 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.35 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. shares have an average trading volume of 4.90M shares for that time period. BBVA monthly volatility recorded 1.18%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.94%. PS value for BBVA stocks is 1.11 with PB recorded at 0.73.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [NYSE:BBVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.62 to 6.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.72.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Fri 7 Feb (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] sitting at +20.34, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80%. These measurements indicate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20%. Its Return on Equity is 10.72, and its Return on Assets is 0.73. These metrics suggest that this Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio

of 344.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.51 and P/E Ratio of 7.08. These metrics all suggest that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] earns $343,135 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.37.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] has 6.82B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.62 to 6.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 0.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.