Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] gained by 3.13% on the last trading session, reaching $9.23 price per share at the time. Banco Bradesco S.A. represents 8.03B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $74.14B with the latest information.

The Banco Bradesco S.A. traded at the price of $9.23 with 10.22 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BBD shares recorded 13.31M.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.18 to 10.04. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.95.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 29 Jan (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] sitting at +10.56.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 369.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for

this firm is now 2.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.32 and P/E Ratio of 13.16. These metrics all suggest that Banco Bradesco S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] earns $2,322,245 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.11.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has 8.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $74.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.18 to 10.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.39. This RSI suggests that Banco Bradesco S.A. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.