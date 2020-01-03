Banco Santander, S.A. [NYSE: SAN] stock went up by 4.35% or 0.18 points up from its previous closing price of $4.14. The stock reached $4.32 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SAN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +4.85% in the period of the last 7 days.

SAN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.32, at one point touching $4.24. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.32. The 52-week high currently stands at $5.25 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -4.21% after the recent low of $3.65.

Banco Santander, S.A. [NYSE:SAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.65 to 5.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.14.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 33 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] sitting at +18.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.40%. These measurements indicate that Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 8.25, and its Return on Assets is 0.54. These metrics suggest that this Banco Santander, S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 489.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.09. Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.21 and P/E Ratio of 9.18. These metrics all suggest that Banco Santander, S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] earns $374,357 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.28.

Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] has 16.90B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $73.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.65 to 5.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 1.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.01. This RSI suggests that Banco Santander, S.A. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.