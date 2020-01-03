Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] shares went higher by 2.52% from its previous closing of $9.52, now trading at the price of $9.76, also adding 0.24 points. Is BCS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.14 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BCS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 4.30B float and a +4.05% run over in the last seven days. BCS share price has been hovering between $10.22 and $6.54 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 20 Feb (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Barclays PLC [BCS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Barclays PLC [BCS] sitting at +19.67.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.60%. Its Return on Equity is 2.96, and its Return on Assets is 0.14. These metrics suggest that this Barclays PLC does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Barclays PLC [BCS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 274.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -3.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -1.78. Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.49.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Barclays PLC [BCS] earns $343,701 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.97.

Barclays PLC [BCS] has 4.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $43.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.54 to 10.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 0.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Barclays PLC [BCS] a Reliable Buy?

Barclays PLC [BCS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.