Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] dipped by -0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $18.49 price per share at the time. Barrick Gold Corporation represents 1.81B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.39B with the latest information.

The Barrick Gold Corporation traded at the price of $18.49 with 6.99 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GOLD shares recorded 11.21M.

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.52 to 20.07. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.59.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 12 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] sitting at +19.43 and its Gross Margin at +22.20, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.90%. These measurements indicate that Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.90%. Its Return on Equity is -18.24, and its Return on Assets is -6.40. These metrics suggest that this Barrick Gold Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.04, while its Total Debt to

Total Assets stands at 25.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.40 and P/E Ratio of 41.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 2.38. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has 1.81B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $33.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.52 to 20.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.36, which indicates that it is 1.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.