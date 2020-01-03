BlackBerry Limited [BB] took an upward turn with a change of 1.56%, trading at the price of $6.52 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.33 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while BlackBerry Limited shares have an average trading volume of 5.02M shares for that time period. BB monthly volatility recorded 2.68%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.23%. PS value for BB stocks is 3.71 with PB recorded at 1.41.

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.86 to 10.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.42.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 3 Apr (In 92 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of BlackBerry Limited [BB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BlackBerry Limited [BB] sitting at -5.97 and its Gross Margin at +62.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.10%. These measurements indicate that BlackBerry Limited [BB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 3.64, and its Return on Assets is 2.43. These metrics suggest that this BlackBerry Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.23. Similarly,

its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 53.90.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, BlackBerry Limited [BB] earns $299,826 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.54 and its Current Ratio is 2.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] has 552.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.86 to 10.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 2.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.71. This RSI suggests that BlackBerry Limited is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is BlackBerry Limited [BB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BlackBerry Limited [BB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.