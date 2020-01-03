British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE: BTI] shares went higher by 2.25% from its previous closing of $42.87, now trading at the price of $43.83, also adding 0.96 points. Is BTI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.26 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BTI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 2.21B float and a +3.60% run over in the last seven days. BTI share price has been hovering between $43.00 and $30.91 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE:BTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.91 to 43.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.87.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Fri 20 Mar (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] sitting at +40.17 and its Gross Margin at +65.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.60%. These measurements indicate that British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.40%. Its Return on Equity is 9.56, and its Return on Assets is 4.20. These metrics suggest that this British American Tobacco p.l.c. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.14.

Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.52 and P/E Ratio of 12.61. These metrics all suggest that British American Tobacco p.l.c. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] earns $383,190 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.41 and its Current Ratio is 0.78. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] has 2.30B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $98.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.91 to 43.00. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 0.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.05. This RSI suggests that British American Tobacco p.l.c. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.