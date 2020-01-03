Canada Goose Holdings Inc.[GOOS] stock saw a move by -0.87% on , touching 1.02 million. Based on the recent volume, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GOOS shares recorded 58.64M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] stock could reach median target price of $44.18.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] stock additionally went down by -4.56% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -7.61% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GOOS stock is set at -18.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by -8.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GOOS shares showcased -10.60% decrease. GOOS saw -40.99% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.68% compared to high within the same period of time.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.67 to 59.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.68.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] sitting at +23.03 and its Gross Margin at +60.25.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.68, while its Total Debt

to Total Assets stands at 20.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 95.97 and P/E Ratio of 36.27. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] earns $162,258 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 40.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.07 and its Current Ratio is 3.02. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] has 58.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.67 to 59.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] a Reliable Buy?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.