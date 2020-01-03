The share price of Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] inclined by $31.75, presently trading at $32.06. The company’s shares saw 41.98% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $22.58 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CNQ fall by -0.44% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.29% compared to -0.14 of all time high it touched on 01/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.91%, while additionally gaining 28.33% during the last 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is said to have a 12-month price target set at $40.74. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.68% increase from the current trading price.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.58 to 32.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.75.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 5 Mar (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] sitting at +23.06 and its Gross Margin at +23.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60%. These measurements indicate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.40%. Its Return on Equity is 8.14, and its Return on Assets is 3.47. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CNQ financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 64.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.98 and P/E Ratio of 12.64. These metrics all suggest that Canadian Natural Resources Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] earns $2,165,723 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.43 and its Current Ratio is 0.63. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has 1.19B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $37.64B. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 1.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.