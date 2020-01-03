CannTrust Holdings Inc.[CTST] stock saw a move by 7.77% on , touching 1.54 million. Based on the recent volume, CannTrust Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CTST shares recorded 141.18M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CannTrust Holdings Inc. [CTST] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. [CTST] stock additionally went up by +25.63% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 24.61% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CTST stock is set at -81.42% by far, with shares price recording returns by -9.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CTST shares showcased -81.00% decrease. CTST saw -89.77% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 38.67% compared to high within the same period of time.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CTST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 10.17. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.96.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 26 Mar (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CannTrust Holdings Inc. [CTST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CannTrust Holdings Inc. [CTST] sitting at -42.40 and its Gross Margin at +12.94.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CannTrust Holdings Inc. [CTST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at

6.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -28.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 5.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. CannTrust Holdings Inc. [CTST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.99.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CannTrust Holdings Inc. [CTST] earns $79,245 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.91 and its Current Ratio is 7.65. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. [CTST] has 141.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $136.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 10.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CannTrust Holdings Inc. [CTST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. [CTST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.