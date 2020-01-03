Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] gained by 0.94% on the last trading session, reaching $51.31 price per share at the time. Carnival Corporation & Plc represents 626.68M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.15B with the latest information.

The Carnival Corporation & Plc traded at the price of $51.31 with 4.2 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CCL shares recorded 4.05M.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.92 to 59.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.83.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 24 Mar (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] sitting at +15.73 and its Gross Margin at +27.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.60%. These measurements indicate that Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.01, and its Return on Assets is 6.84. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 51.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.23. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has 626.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.92 to 59.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 1.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.23. This RSI suggests that Carnival Corporation & Plc is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.