Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] dipped by -1.60% on the last trading session, reaching $13.53 price per share at the time. Credit Suisse Group AG represents 2.62B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.08B with the latest information. The Credit Suisse Group AG traded at the price of $13.53 with 1.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CS shares recorded 1.91M. Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.90 to 13.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.75. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company's financial results, which are expected to be released on Fri 27 Mar (In 84 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] sitting at +11.22, this company's Net Margin is now 13.30%. These measurements indicate that Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company's Return on Total Capital is 1.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.90. Its Return on Equity is 4.72, and its Return on Assets is 0.26. These metrics suggest that this Credit Suisse Group AG does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won't be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 586.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 41.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.39.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] earns $728,043 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.10.

This stock's Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 0.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 0.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG [CS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.