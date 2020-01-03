Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] took an upward turn with a change of 2.90%, trading at the price of $4.61 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.21 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 2.56M shares for that time period. CPG monthly volatility recorded 4.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.41%. PS value for CPG stocks is with PB recorded at 0.37.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.43 to 4.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.48.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 5 Mar (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] sitting at +16.23 and its Gross Margin at +21.13.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.92, and its Long-Term

Debt to Total Capital is 63.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.30.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] earns $3,307,271 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.45 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 0.85. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has 545.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.43 to 4.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.63. This RSI suggests that Crescent Point Energy Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] a Reliable Buy?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.