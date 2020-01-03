CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] gained by 1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $60.04 price per share at the time. CRISPR Therapeutics AG represents 57.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.41B with the latest information.

The CRISPR Therapeutics AG traded at the price of $60.04 with 803450 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CRSP shares recorded 1.08M.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ:CRSP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.50 to 74.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.32.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 24 Feb (In 52 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] sitting at -5087.80, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -54.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -40.70%. Its Return on Equity is -56.89, and its Return on Assets is -43.40. These metrics suggest that this CRISPR Therapeutics AG does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.31. CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.78.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] earns $16,617 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 16.81 and its Current Ratio is 16.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.