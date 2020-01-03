Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] dipped by -4.04% on the last trading session, reaching $7.36 price per share at the time. Cronos Group Inc. represents 343.76M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.53B with the latest information.

The Cronos Group Inc. traded at the price of $7.36 with 12.63 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CRON shares recorded 7.50M.

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.04 to 25.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 24 Mar (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] sitting at -188.98 and its Gross Margin at -9.91.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is

-109.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 87.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] earns $52,872 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has 343.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.04 to 25.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. [CRON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.