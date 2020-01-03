Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] saw a change by 1.91% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $37.40. The company is holding 292.68M shares with keeping 20.43M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 35.75% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.17% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -15.17%, trading +35.75% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 292.68M shares valued at 836681 were bought and sold.

Datadog, Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.55 to 44.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.70.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 39 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Datadog, Inc. [DDOG]

Now let’s turn

to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] sitting at -5.57 and its Gross Margin at +76.51, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.20%. Its Return on Assets is -7.02.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 217.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2,150.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 34.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] earns $191,379 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.05 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] has 292.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.55 to 44.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Datadog, Inc. [DDOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.