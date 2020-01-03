Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $8.33 after DB shares went up by 7.07% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.44 to 9.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.78.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 30 Jan (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] sitting at +4.07, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is 0.42, and its Return on Assets is 0.02. These metrics suggest that this Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 374.70. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 3.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] earns $417,912 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has 2.10B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.44 to 9.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 1.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.14. This RSI suggests that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.