Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] shares went higher by 2.81% from its previous closing of $11.75, now trading at the price of $12.08, also adding 0.33 points. Is DBD stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 733266 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DBD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 74.79M float and a +6.55% run over in the last seven days. DBD share price has been hovering between $14.66 and $2.62 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated [NYSE:DBD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.62 to 14.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.75.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 12 Feb (In 40 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated [DBD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated [DBD] sitting at +1.38 and its Gross Margin at +20.03, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.00%. Its Return on Equity is -401.06, and its Return on Assets is -11.89. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DBD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 109.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.07.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated [DBD] earns $198,965 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.58 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.96. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated [DBD] has 76.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $898.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.62 to 14.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 361.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.80, which indicates that it is 5.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.81. This RSI suggests that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated [DBD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated [DBD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.