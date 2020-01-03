Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc.[SAUC] stock saw a move by -0.94% on , touching 653240. Based on the recent volume, Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SAUC shares recorded 32.98M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. [SAUC] stock could reach median target price of $2.00.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. [SAUC] stock additionally went up by +0.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.94% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SAUC stock is set at -4.55% by far, with shares price recording returns by 96.52% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SAUC shares showcased 54.19% increase. SAUC saw -16.12% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 179.60% compared to high within the same period of time.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:SAUC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.37 to 1.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.05.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 5 Mar (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. [SAUC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. [SAUC] sitting at +2.21 and its Gross Margin at +7.60, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.97,

and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.00%. Its Return on Assets is -4.93.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 127.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 107.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. companyname [SAUC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.97.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 234.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.31 and its Current Ratio is 0.38. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. [SAUC] has 32.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $34.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.37 to 1.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 179.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 1.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.36. This RSI suggests that Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. [SAUC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. [SAUC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.