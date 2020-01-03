DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] saw a change by 0.32% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.88. The company is holding 319.26M shares with keeping floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 26.65% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -25.27% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.84%, trading +26.75% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 319.26M shares valued at 927256 were bought and sold.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:DOYU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.01 to 11.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.85.

Fundamental Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] sitting at -25.01 and its Gross Margin at +4.13.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.50%. Its Return on Equity is -48.23, and its Return on Assets is -24.16. These metrics suggest that this DouYu International Holdings Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterpr

ise Value to EBITDA is -14.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.42.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] earns $245,454 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.09 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.14 and its Current Ratio is 2.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] has 319.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.01 to 11.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.