DPW Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: DPW] shares went lower by -25.44% from its previous closing of $2.40, now trading at the price of $1.79, also adding -0.61 points. Is DPW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 866576 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DPW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 2.93M float and a +42.40% run over in the last seven days. DPW share price has been hovering between $128.00 and $0.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

DPW Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:DPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.65 to 128.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.40.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 15 Apr (In 103 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] sitting at -69.62 and its Gross Margin at +19.81.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -71.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -60.50%. Its Return on Equity is -178.91, and its Return on Assets is -80.65. These metrics suggest that this DPW Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.84. Similarly, its Total

Debt to Total Capital is 44.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] earns $109,493 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.29 and its Current Ratio is 0.40. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] has 3.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.65 to 128.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 175.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.44, which indicates that it is 26.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] a Reliable Buy?

DPW Holdings, Inc. [DPW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.