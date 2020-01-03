Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] saw a change by -1.31% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $94.61. The company is holding 412.70M shares with keeping 412.48M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 42.87% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -1.32% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.29%, trading +24.35% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 412.70M shares valued at 704947 were bought and sold.

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE:ETN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.22 to 95.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.87.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 30 Jan (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] sitting at +13.80 and its Gross Margin at +32.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.10%. These measurements indicate that Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20%. Its Return on Equity is 12.86, and its Return on Assets is 6.73. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ETN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.19. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.29 and P/E Ratio of 16.83. These metrics all suggest that Eaton Corporation plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] earns $218,273 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.93 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 1.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eaton Corporation plc [ETN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.