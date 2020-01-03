The share price of Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] inclined by $2.41, presently trading at $2.42. The company’s shares saw 44.05% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.68 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as EXK jumped by +0.63% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.63% compared to 0.01 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 13.15%, while additionally gaining 9.55% during the last 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.53. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.11% increase from the current trading price.
Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.68 to 3.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.41.
Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 24 Feb (In 52 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] sitting at -12.29 and its Gross Margin at -6.17, this company’s Net Margin is now -28.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.00%. Its Return on Equity is -8.46, and its Return on Assets is -6.93. These metrics
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.38. Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.95.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] earns $120,794 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.68 and its Current Ratio is 3.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has 141.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $342.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.68 to 3.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.05% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.16, which indicates that it is 4.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.