Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] gained by 1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $7.11 price per share at the time. Enerplus Corporation represents 227.36M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.60B with the latest information.

The Enerplus Corporation traded at the price of $7.11 with 754819 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ERF shares recorded 1.24M.

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.50 to 9.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.02.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Fri 28 Feb (In 56 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Enerplus Corporation [ERF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enerplus Corporation [ERF] sitting at +35.85 and its Gross Margin at +41.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.40%. These measurements indicate that Enerplus Corporation [ERF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.60%. Its Return on Equity is 21.01, and its Return on Assets is 13.13. These metrics all suggest that Enerplus Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 34.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is

12.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Enerplus Corporation [ERF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.55 and P/E Ratio of 5.41. These metrics all suggest that Enerplus Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] earns $3,239,940 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.78 and its Current Ratio is 1.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] has 227.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.50 to 9.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 2.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enerplus Corporation [ERF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enerplus Corporation [ERF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.