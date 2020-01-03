Equinor ASA [EQNR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $20.43 after EQNR shares went up by 0.02% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.24 to 23.97. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.43. Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 32 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Equinor ASA [EQNR] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equinor ASA [EQNR] sitting at +23.54 and its Gross Margin at +24.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.80%. Its Return on Equity is 17.57, and its Return on Assets is 6.51. These metrics suggest that this Equinor ASA does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.14. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.82 and P/E Ratio of 12.54. These metrics all suggest that Equinor ASA is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Equinor ASA [EQNR] earns $31,236,973 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.44 and its Current Ratio is 1.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Equinor ASA [EQNR] has 3.29B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $67.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.24 to 23.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 1.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.33. This RSI suggests that Equinor ASA is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Equinor ASA [EQNR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equinor ASA [EQNR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.