Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] dipped by -2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $83.23 price per share at the time. Eversource Energy represents 324.04M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.97B with the latest information.

The Eversource Energy traded at the price of $83.23 with 3.17 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ES shares recorded 1.75M.

Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.10 to 86.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.07.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 19 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Eversource Energy [ES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eversource Energy [ES] sitting at +23.10 and its Gross Margin at +32.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 9.15, and its Return on Assets is 2.77. These metrics suggest that this Eversource Energy does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eversource Energy [ES] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 127.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 38.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 111.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Eversource Energy [ES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.59 and P/E Ratio of 29.99. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Eversource Energy [ES] earns $1,056,289 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.50 and its Current Ratio is 0.56. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Eversource Energy [ES] has 324.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.10 to 86.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.19, which indicates that it is 1.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eversource Energy [ES] a Reliable Buy?

Eversource Energy [ES] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.