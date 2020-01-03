The share price of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [NYSE: FCAU] inclined by $14.69, presently trading at $15.08. The company’s shares saw 24.53% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $12.11 recorded on Jan 2, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FCAU jumped by +1.96% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.13% compared to 0.29 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.38%, while additionally gaining 16.64% during the last 12 months. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $18.34. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.26% increase from the current trading price.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [NYSE:FCAU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.11 to 16.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.69.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU] sitting at +4.69 and its Gross Margin at +13.95.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to

Equity is 5.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.00 and P/E Ratio of 8.13. These metrics all suggest that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU] earns $556,106 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Let’s now turn our attention to trading performance: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU] has shares outstanding. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.11 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU] a Reliable Buy?

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.