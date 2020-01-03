The share price of Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] inclined by $12.62, presently trading at $12.78. The company’s shares saw 74.59% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $7.32 recorded on Jan 2, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FLEX N/A by unch during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.70% compared to unch of all time high it touched on 12/26/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 9.70%, while additionally gaining 61.98% during the last 12 months. Flex Ltd. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.86. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.08% increase from the current trading price.

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.32 to 12.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.62.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 29 Jan (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Flex Ltd. [FLEX] sitting at +2.40 and its Gross Margin at +6.04, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 3.12, and its Return on Assets is 0.69. These metrics suggest that this Flex Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its

investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Flex Ltd. [FLEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] earns $131,053 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.93. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.71 and its Current Ratio is 1.20. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] has 515.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.32 to 12.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 1.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Flex Ltd. [FLEX] a Reliable Buy?

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.