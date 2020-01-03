Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] took an upward turn with a change of 2.47%, trading at the price of $4.15 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.63 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.99M shares for that time period. FSM monthly volatility recorded 4.30%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.19%. PS value for FSM stocks is 2.62 with PB recorded at 1.06.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.39 to 4.59. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.05.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 11 Mar (In 68 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] sitting at +27.62 and its Gross Margin at +37.39.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 12.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 47.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.59 and its Total

Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.47 and P/E Ratio of 96.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] earns $101,504 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.23 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.34 and its Current Ratio is 3.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has 160.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $649.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.39 to 4.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.09. This RSI suggests that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.