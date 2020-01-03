Frontline Ltd.[FRO] stock saw a move by 2.43% on , touching 853620. Based on the recent volume, Frontline Ltd. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FRO shares recorded 192.53M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Frontline Ltd. [FRO] stock could reach median target price of $13.62.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] stock additionally went up by +4.90% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 19.81% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FRO stock is set at 129.43% by far, with shares price recording returns by 37.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FRO shares showcased 63.18% increase. FRO saw 2.04% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 175.00% compared to high within the same period of time.

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.82 to 12.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.94.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 55 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Frontline Ltd. [FRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Frontline Ltd. [FRO] sitting at +18.77 and its Gross Margin at +21.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80%. Its Return on Equity is 7.41, and its Return on Assets is 3.69. These metrics suggest that this Frontline Ltd. does a poor job of managing

its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.41 and P/E Ratio of 39.69. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.79.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has 192.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.82 to 12.99. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 175.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 2.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.53. This RSI suggests that Frontline Ltd. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Frontline Ltd. [FRO] a Reliable Buy?

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.