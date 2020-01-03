Gerdau S.A. [GGB] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $5.09 after GGB shares went up by 3.88% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. Gerdau S.A. [NYSE:GGB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.73 to 4.97. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.90. Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Fri 3 Apr (In 92 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Gerdau S.A. [GGB] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gerdau S.A. [GGB] sitting at +9.72 and its Gross Margin at +13.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.10%. Its Return on Equity is 9.33, and its Return on Assets is 4.54. These metrics suggest that this Gerdau S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gerdau S.A. [GGB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.84. []).push({}); []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Gerdau S.A. [GGB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.40 and P/E Ratio of 22.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Gerdau S.A. [GGB] earns $1,880,836 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.08 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.91. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 2.06. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB] has 1.58B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.73 to 4.97. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 1.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 85.73. This RSI suggests that Gerdau S.A. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Gerdau S.A. [GGB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gerdau S.A. [GGB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.