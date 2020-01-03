Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] saw a change by 6.91% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.58. The company is holding 321.78M shares with keeping 308.14M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 44.28% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -51.26% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -22.30%, trading +43.03% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 321.78M shares valued at 980210 were bought and sold.

Great Panther Mining Limited [NYSE:GPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 1.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.54.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 55 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] sitting at -20.45 and its Gross Margin at -9.89, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -15.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.40%. Its Return on Equity is -12.98, and its Return on Assets is -8.50. These metrics suggest that this Great Panther Mining Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide

successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.68. Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 386.55.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.77 and its Current Ratio is 5.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] has 321.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $174.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 1.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 6.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.00. This RSI suggests that Great Panther Mining Limited is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.