Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [NASDAQ: GGAL] stock went down by -3.96% or -0.65 points down from its previous closing price of $16.41. The stock reached $15.76 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GGAL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.70% in the period of the last 7 days.

GGAL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $16.27, at one point touching $15.38. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $16.27. The 52-week high currently stands at $39.22 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -42.38% after the recent low of $9.53.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [NASDAQ:GGAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.53 to 39.22. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.41.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 5 Mar (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] sitting at +21.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.60%. These measurements indicate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.50%. Its Return on Equity is 30.53, and its Return on Assets is 3.17. These metrics all suggest that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is doing well at

using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.04. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.18 and P/E Ratio of 2.67. These metrics all suggest that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.24.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] has 139.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.53 to 39.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 5.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.